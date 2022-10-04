Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District will host a Food Truck Frenzy Oct. 10-14 to support United Way’s “Feed The Need” program.

Five food trucks will participate in the frenzy hosted in the parking lot of Warren Water located at 523 US 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green.

A portion of each purchase will support families in need.

“Feed the Need” was created by United Way of Southern Kentucky in 2009 in response to the increased need in the communities for access to basic needs including food.

The daily food truck frenzy schedule for Oct. 10-14 includes:

Oct. 10 - Piggy Market Express from10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 - South Cow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 12 - Kentacos from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 13 - Hog Wild BBQ from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 - Lady Bugs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The giving hearts of our water professionals reach new heights with the first annual Warren Water Food Truck Frenzy to support United Way. We encourage the community to mark your calendar and join our efforts by grabbing lunch,” said General Manager Jacob Cuarta.

