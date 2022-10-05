Barren County issues burn ban until further notice

By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have issued a burn ban until further notice.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

According to the order, local Volunteer Fire Departments made the request for ab urn ban due to “excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions”.

The ban encompasses an “open fire at any location in Barren County ... with the exception of camp fires in an established campground.”

The order states any person violating this ban will be subject to fines and penalties.

