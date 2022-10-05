Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation

Geneva Hicks
Geneva Hicks(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Beaver Dam woman was charged after a investigation between the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

Geneva Hicks was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 502 Kentucky Street in Beaver Dam.

Police said during the search of the residence, many items consistent with trafficking narcotics were located.

Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, syringes, digital scales, baggies, pipes and Narcan.

