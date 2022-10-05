Crime Stoppers: Residential Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the early morning hours of Tuesday September 20th, 2022 an unknown suspect is seen peering into and trying to open a window of a home near WKU’s campus. He was seen on multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

The video was posted to social media and police received information, but the individuals named to police were found not to be the connected with the crime.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and possibly some facial hair. In the video he is wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and dark pants. And he appears to have a large key chain attached to the right side of his pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

