Duncan Hines Days making 2023 comeback

Duncan Hines Days returns.
Duncan Hines Days returns.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Duncan Hines Days is returning June 5-11 in 2023.

The Duncan Hines Days will include a Restaurant Week, highlighting the best of Southern Kentucky eats and drinks, culminating with a multi-day, multi-venue, weekend festival of events around the community showcasing the best in Southern Kentucky entertainment and travel.

As home of Duncan Hines, the real man behind the cake mix and one of the most trusted household names in food and travel, Bowling Green’s newest event revives an old tradition.

Before he was a trusted name on everything from cake mix to biscuits, Hines was the original road tripper and influencer, and was born and raised in Bowling Green.

A WKU alumni, he was a traveling salesman turned food and travel guidebook publisher.

When he traveled the country’s highways, he kept a journal of roadside places he dined and overnighted in that were clean and safe, which evolved into “Adventures in Good Eating,” “Lodging for a Night,” and “Duncan Hines’ Vacation Guide” books, all published in the 1930s-1950s.

Dividends from the sales of his books went toward scholarships for hospitality students at universities across the country.

An entrepreneur by nature, he sold the use of his name for a trusted food and lifestyle brand, and rented “Recommended by Duncan Hines” labels or signage to eateries, hotels, and venues around the country. Travelers would seek these recommendations on their adventures.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Brittany Jameson, 31
Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money
Photo: LRC
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth
This week’s JA People of Action features Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis with Avant Garde Wealth
Warmer today, but cool air sets in for the end of the week!
Warmer today, but cool air sets in for the end of the week!
The tournament continues on Wednesday with tee times starting at 8 a.m. at Bowling Green...
KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament taking place at Bowling Green County Club
Old Toll Booth Plaza ramps reconstructed.
New ramp built at I-165 in Butler County