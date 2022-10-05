eBay Motors ‘Parts of America’ tour stops in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The eBay Motors “Parts of America” tour made a pit stop in Bowling Green Tuesday night.

They appeared at the “Cruising for a Cure” community car show at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on Scottsville Road.

The tour is a cross-court car enthusiast road trip, which aims to spotlight some unique car cultures across the U.S.

To celebrate Bowling Green being the home of the Corvette, eBay Motors displayed a collection that included a 1958 Corvette “Gasser” drag strip car that was restored after being found in a barn.

The tour is heading to California for the LA Auto Show.

