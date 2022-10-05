KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament taking place at Bowling Green County Club

Round One - 2022 KHSAA Boys' State Golf Tournament
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA boys’ golf state tournament is officially tee-ing off at the Bowling Green Country Club.

Ben Davenport of Bowling Green and Jacob Lang of Greenwood are currently tied for 6th, shooting at 72 on the day.

Davenport shot 5 birdies, 9 pars, and 3 bogeys.

Lang shot 4 birdies, 12 pars, and one bogey.

Both are sitting behind Brady Smith, who shot 67 on the day.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with tee times starting at 8 a.m. at Bowling Green Country Club.

