Lady Gators crown themselves the 14th District Champions in 3-1 win over the Lady Purples

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The girls’ 14th district championship for soccer taking place at Warren Central Tuesday night.

The Lady Purples facing a very familiar foe on the field, the Lady Gators of Greenwood.

Bowling Green and Greenwood have played every year in the 14th district championship since 2012, with the Lady Gators pulling out the most recent championship last year.

Greenwood senior Kayelee Maners led the way and made her mark on the game scoring two goals and getting the assist on the third goal scored by Hannah Page.

Bowling green’s lone score was from Zippi Willgruber in the second half.

The Greenwood Lady Gators winning the 14 district championship for the fourth year in a row, with a final score of 3-1.

Coach Zach Lechler spoke on what makes this year’s team special.

“We have a really special group this year, we’ve got 13 seniors, and they all contribute in different ways. And I think we’re really putting our pieces together... so I know, we’ve got a lot of different personalities in our squad, and I think it’s really coming together,” adds Lechler.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.