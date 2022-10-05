New ramp built at I-165 in Butler County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of the William Natcher Parkway to Interstate 65 just became safer with new upgrades.

The project was a reconstruction of I-165 at Exit 33 at Cromwell in Butler County.

This took out the old Toll Booth Plaza cloverleaf ramps, and reconstructed new ramps in the standard diamond shape.

This project was an $8 million investment, and KYTC District 3 says the new ramps will improve safety getting on and off the interstate, as well as those driving on U.S. Highway 231.

