Sen. Rand Paul makes a campaign stop in Scottsville; attends meet-and-greet with supporters

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Election Day is right around the corner, and Senator Rand Paul is hot on the campaign trails. Senator Paul stopped in Scottsville today, October 5th, 2022, at the Solid Grounds Coffee House for a meet-and-greet with his supporters.

“We love Rand Paul. We have been a fan for many years,” says Jamie Lacey, owner of Solid Grounds Coffee House.

He spoke to local residents about many topics like inflation, defunding the police, and fairness in women’s sports, all while sharing a hot cup of joe.

On Monday, Senator Paul declined an invitation from KET to debate his opponent, Charles Booker. He says he does not want to share the stage with someone who “advocates for violence.”

“We made the decision, that people who advocate for violence, is not a good idea for me to elevate them to any kind of discussion,” says Senator Paul.

“I think people who think that is funny, or somehow want to mock violence, I do not think they deserve to be on any debate stage.”

Despite Senator Paul choosing not to debate Booker before the election, Rand Paul supporter and owner of Solid Grounds Coffee House, Jamie Lacey, says a debate would be beneficial to Kentuckians.

“I think the more we get to know about either side is valuable. We feel like it is important for a small town to see them have that face to face, and to be able to interact with them,” says Lacey.

In one of his most recent campaign ads, he talks about fairness in women’s sports.

He recently came out in support of University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines. Gaines spoke out after tying with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, at the NCAA Championships.

When asked about fairness for trans-women in general, Paul says what they do in their free time is their business.

“I think the thing we know for sure is that men should not be wrestling with girls, it is just not fair,” says Senator Paul.

“We can not let them sort of change sports where there is different categories and they get to race in the women’s category. It just does not make any sense.”

With the election a month away, the campaign’s between both Paul and Booker keep heating up, and will not be getting cold any time soon.

