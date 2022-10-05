UPS hosting seasonal hiring events in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is planning to host seasonal hiring events in Louisville this year.

According to the release, UPS will host a hiring event this weekend, October 7 and 8, at the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities on the National Turnpike.

UPS is looking for about 3,600 seasonal workers in the area.

The October 7 session is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities.

You must schedule an appointment in advance, click or tap here to reserve your spot for the October 7.

The October 8 session is being held from 9 a.m. to noon at the UPS Center for Employment Opportunities.

To reserve a spot for the October 8 event, click or tap here.

If you are unable to make a local hiring event, UPS will also be hosting virtual sessions on October 7 from 8 a.m. to noon. To access that virtual session, click or tap here.

