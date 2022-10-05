Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.

The vehicle is a red Ford F-150.

Kentucky State Police is now investigating the incident as of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy has not responded yet to requests for comment on the investigation, but we will have more as information is released.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.