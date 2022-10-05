Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating

Vehicle recovered from Green River.
Vehicle recovered from Green River.
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor confirmed that different law enforcement law agencies recovered a vehicle from Green River Tuesday night.

Around 6 p.m., Morgantown Police Officers responded with the Butler County Rescue Squad to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown after a vehicle was found in the water by a boat sonar.

The vehicle is a red Ford F-150.

Kentucky State Police is now investigating the incident as of 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy has not responded yet to requests for comment on the investigation, but we will have more as information is released.

