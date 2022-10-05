Warmer Thursday, Cooler Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm with a high of 80 in Bowling Green! Thursday will be even warmer before a shot of cool air arrives Friday.

No real shot at rain for awhile

A high pressure system is still dominating our viewing area, so we will stay dry and warm through Thursday! By Friday, a cold front will bring in very cool air from the north. Daytime highs are expected to drop by 10-15 degrees! We stay cool through the weekend with afternoon temperatures only in the 60s Saturday. Overnight lows will bring on the concern for frost late Saturday and into Sunday. If you still have any outdoor potted plants, make sure you bring them indoors for that time frame. Another warming trend is in store for next week. Rain chances continue to look very slim through next Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83. Low 49. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 70. Low 37. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 67. Low 35. Winds N at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 93 (1951)

Record Low: 31 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.63″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.54″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 40 /Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Mold Count: Low (5368 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 4.2 (Low - Ragweed)

