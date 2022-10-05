Warmer today, but cool air sets in for the end of the week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures for this Wednesday morning will flirt with the low 40s through the next couple of hours. Clear skies are also expected to stick around!

Warmer today, but cool air sets in for the end of the week!

A high pressure system is still dominating our viewing area, so we will stay dry and warm through today and tomorrow! By Friday, a strong cold front will bring in very cool air from the north. Daytime highs are expected to drop by 10-15 degrees! We stay cool through the weekend with afternoon temperatures only in the 60s. Overnight lows will bring on the concern for frost late Saturday and into Sunday. If you still have any outdoor potted plants, make sure you bring them indoors for that time frame.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 46. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. High 70. Low 39. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High Today: 93 (1951)

Record Low Today: 31 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.50″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-3.41″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Brittany Jameson, 31
Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money
Photo: LRC
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need

Latest News

Frost a good possibility this weekend
Warming Up, then Cooling Down!
Some morning fog possible, then sunny later!
Some morning fog possible, then sunny later!
No rain for the forseeable future
Warming up later this week!
A nice start for the first week of October!
October off to a cool start!