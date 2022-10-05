BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures for this Wednesday morning will flirt with the low 40s through the next couple of hours. Clear skies are also expected to stick around!

Warmer today, but cool air sets in for the end of the week!

A high pressure system is still dominating our viewing area, so we will stay dry and warm through today and tomorrow! By Friday, a strong cold front will bring in very cool air from the north. Daytime highs are expected to drop by 10-15 degrees! We stay cool through the weekend with afternoon temperatures only in the 60s. Overnight lows will bring on the concern for frost late Saturday and into Sunday. If you still have any outdoor potted plants, make sure you bring them indoors for that time frame.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78. Low 46. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 83. Low 51. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. High 70. Low 39. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High Today: 93 (1951)

Record Low Today: 31 (1901)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.50″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-3.41″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.