Western Kentucky University Police Department are recruiting new officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Policing the community on the campus of Western Kentucky University offers a unique approach to law enforcement. The campus Police Department is actively recruiting new officers.

According to Mitch Walker, WKU PD Chief, “University policing is the best kept secret in law enforcement.”

However, finding officers to fill the vacant position has its challenges.

Due to the nationwide shortage of police officers, departments all over the country are competing for fewer candidates. Departments are raising pay and offering generous benefits packages to entice officers to their communities. This is where the challenge lies for a department on a college campus.

“The way we get around those challenges is that we try to do things within the organization as far as flexibility we have, it’s a great environment to work on a college campus. We have a lot of things that we can do with students proactively. The crime rate is extremely low here so it’s a great place to work,” Walker said.

Anyone interested in applying for the open officer positions at WKU can call the department at 270-745-2677 and make an appointment to meet with Chief Walker. Applicants can also visit their website for information on the campus police.

