WKU Police celebrate National “Coffee with a Cop” on Campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Police Department celebrated National “Coffee with a Cop” at Downing Student Union this morning.

The annual event is held to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community they serve every day. Establishing a positive relationship between the community and police helps break down barriers and opens doors for communication outside of crisis situations.

Officers introduced themselves and answered questions from the students.

“I think this event is just a really great way to get to know the cops in the community and just build that trust with them because it’s not only important to be able to go to them in emergencies but to be able to go to them just to, you know, ask them questions, get advice, and really just form that bond with them,” said Lauren Carneal, a junior at the university.

Having an in-person event in a casual atmosphere helps with building trust.

Paul Burden, Interim Captain of the WKU PD said, “It’s just an opportunity for us to engage with our students, come to our local coffee shop and have an in-person, more of a casual relaxed conversation with our students. They get an opportunity to see the other side of police work... the personable side of police work. They get a chance to ask us questions or talk to us about things that they may not otherwise get an opportunity to.”

Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and is one of the most successful community oriented policing programs across the country. The program has also expanded to outside the Unites States to Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Latin America.

