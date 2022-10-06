Allen County K9 officer dies following procedure

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its K9 Officer, Niko has passed away.

According to a Facebook post, K9 Niko died as a result of complications from a scheduled operation on Wednesday.

Niko joined the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as a dual-purpose K9 trained in narcotic detection and tracking/apprehension.

Niko was partnered with Detective Jacob Costello and the team was influential in a large number of narcotic seizures and suspect apprehensions throughout their time together.

“The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for Niko’s service to our community and he will be deeply missed,” the agency said.

