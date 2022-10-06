BGFC talks inaugural season success and making a presence in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 2021 marked a year of beginnings and accomplishments for many, but in particular for one soccer team.

The Bowling Green Golden Lions is a franchise that unlike many is still in the beginning stages of its journey.

Whether its on the field or off the field, the team has always based itself as one that wants to continue giving back to the community of Bowling Green.

“As we went through the district, and as we won our district, it was uplifting because it’s like, okay, look at what we’re doing on our first our inaugural season,” says Dr. Chad Folk, a coach and trainer at the Bowling Green Golden Lions Football Club.

“It was nice to watch everybody come together, and the chemistry improved as the year went on, I think, for especially our local guys. It was a big deal to them to put Bowling Green, Kentucky on the soccer map,” adds former BGFC Coach, Craig Widener.

But it wasn’t just the aspect of the team that sets it apart, those behind the idea wanted to create a pathway for others to become professionals.

You know, we provide opportunity for the younger, upcoming individuals locally, who can be committed to the organization to put the city on a national scale recognition,” also says Benjamin Mujcic, the president of the club.

“We’ve been told multiple times that this, this isn’t a soccer town. This will never work, this won’t happen. You guys are just living on dreams and fairy tales of what could be, it’d be great if this could happen. It could be a lot of ifs in there. And I think everything kind of hit opening night of the season,” said Michael Swierkosz, BGFC Team Consultant, and player.

“Not many times, you get to go back to your hometown and represent this, the the town, the city, whatever the situation is, no matter what scale. I mean, it’s fun getting together with a bunch of guys used to play with compete against,” adds Donald Aviles, former BGFC player.

The United Premier Soccer League team was one that included players from different areas of the Bluegrass, proving that talent can be found just about anywhere.

“When we showed up to games, I think for everybody was just a little unsure. Little nervousness, anxiety. I mean, what what do we have, once we actually stepped on the pitch and were able to put our boots on the ball, it turned into something a little more magical,” said Widener.

Once the ball started rolling, the fan base continued to grow, something the team did not expect.

“What really hit me the most beyond what was going on in the player slash coaches sideline. It was the energy that we kept receiving from the fans every home game every week and just exponentially increased,” also says Dr. Folk.

“People can see that it’s, this is something sustainable, this isn’t this isn’t just a one off thing, or, you know, that’s hopefully what we’re trying to build to that this is something that’s going to be here,” added Swierkosz.

One thing that remains constant for the pride of lions is making Bowling Green proud, and really showcasing the community that the team is here to stay.

“Thank you for your support. Thank you for your commitment. Thank you for your love of our sport. And come back out be that a lot or that 12th player out on the pitch. That’s what drives us that’s what brings us out every every game,” said Dr. Folk.

This year is the first year the lions have had a fall season.

