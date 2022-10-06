Bowling Green tops the Gators to secure the 14th District Title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples defeated the Greenwood Gators 2-1, on a late score, to win its first district title since 2015.

This was the first time these two teams have met in the 14th District Championship since 2013.

The Purples had an early advantage in the first half, with a goal from senior midfielder Mason Marchionda and took that lead into halftime.

After the break, both teams came out swinging getting multiple shots on goal and putting pressure on the opposing defense. With 4:47 left in the game, Greenwood finally found the back of the net off a shot into the upper right corner of the goal from freshman Anthony Hercules to tie it up.

Two and a half minutes later, the Purples came marching down, putting the Gators on their heels, leading to a corner kick. Senior David Yusk knocked the ball into the goal with a header to score the go-ahead goal and eventually gave Bowling Green the win.

“I’ve had a lot of really good teams since I’ve been here but as far as teams that show up week in and week out, ready to play, show up to every practice with good attitudes, they love playing together, they love each other,” head coach Craig Widener said. “It’s got to be one of the better ones.”

Both teams will advance to the 4th Regional Tournament. The bracket will be announced on Thursday morning and will be played at Warren Central High School.

