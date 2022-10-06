Davenport ties for sixth in 2022 KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday.

High schoolers in the city of Bowling Green and surrounding counties well represented the state of Kentucky throughout two rounds of 18 holes.

Three boys placed in the top 25. Davenport finished on top for Bowling Green with a two-day total of 4-over, tying for sixth place overall. Greenwood’s Jacob Lang finished 7-over putting him in the top 20, tied for 17th. Graham Hightower had the best round of the day for Bowling Green on Wednesday. Hightower finished at 9-over par, tying him at 25th overall.

Charlie Reber of Bowling Green tied for 30th at 10-over, and teammate Reed Richey finished tied for 36th with a 12-over par. Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship finished in a six-way tie with Richey. Eli Stamper of ACS finished with a two-day score of 162 (tied for 53rd). South Warren’s Clayton Daniels finished with a two-day score of 169 (tied for 72nd), and Bowling Green’s Ian Geoghegan finished with a two-day score of 171 and tied for 77th.

The Purples finished third overall as a team in the tournament.

