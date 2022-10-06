Davenport ties for sixth in 2022 KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament

Ben Davenport, Bowling Green High School
Ben Davenport, Bowling Green High School(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday.

High schoolers in the city of Bowling Green and surrounding counties well represented the state of Kentucky throughout two rounds of 18 holes.

Three boys placed in the top 25. Davenport finished on top for Bowling Green with a two-day total of 4-over, tying for sixth place overall. Greenwood’s Jacob Lang finished 7-over putting him in the top 20, tied for 17th. Graham Hightower had the best round of the day for Bowling Green on Wednesday. Hightower finished at 9-over par, tying him at 25th overall.

Charlie Reber of Bowling Green tied for 30th at 10-over, and teammate Reed Richey finished tied for 36th with a 12-over par. Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship finished in a six-way tie with Richey. Eli Stamper of ACS finished with a two-day score of 162 (tied for 53rd). South Warren’s Clayton Daniels finished with a two-day score of 169 (tied for 72nd), and Bowling Green’s Ian Geoghegan finished with a two-day score of 171 and tied for 77th.

The Purples finished third overall as a team in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Jameson, 31
Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Vehicle recovered from Green River.
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
Geneva Hicks
Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation
Photo: LRC
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering

Latest News

Bowling Green Golden Lions FC
BGFC talks inaugural season success and making a presence in Bowling Green
Bowling Green and Greenwood have played every year in the 14th district championship since...
Lady Gators crown themselves the 14th District Champions in 3-1 win over the Lady Purples
Greenwood Lady Gators take down Bowling Green Lady Purples in the district championship
Greenwood Lady Gators take down Bowling Green Lady Purples in the district championship
Round One - 2022 KHSAA Boys' State Golf Tournament
Round One - 2022 KHSAA Boys' State Golf Tournament