Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of Nancy Cundiff, according to family members.

Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding.

The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday.

The coroner said the body was found along the bank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner says they weren’t able to make a positive identification due to decomposition the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The coroner gathered data on the two women, including DNA samples from their family members and dental records of the two women.

Family members have since told WKYT on Thursday that the body was identified as Cundiff.

This is a developing story.

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28. (WKYT)

