Family says body found on Ky. creek bank is woman missing since July flooding

Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.
Nancy Cundiff was one of two women missing after flooding in Breathitt County.(Cundiff family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of Nancy Cundiff, according to family members.

Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding.

The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday.

The coroner said the body was found along the bank of Troublesome Creek. The coroner says they weren’t able to make a positive identification due to decomposition the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The coroner gathered data on the two women, including DNA samples from their family members and dental records of the two women.

Family members have since told WKYT on Thursday that the body was identified as Cundiff.

This is a developing story.

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Jameson, 31
Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money
Vehicle recovered from Green River.
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Geneva Hicks
Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash

Latest News

Sunday morning could be frosty!
More Fall-like for Friday!
New Team Kentucky License Plates
‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon
Green River Ferry
Temporary Closure of the Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave
(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S....
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
Off to the races: Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday