‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option.

The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous Kentucky Bluegrass. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their state pride,” Gov. Beshear said. “From supporting our neighbors during a natural disaster or pandemic, to looking out for the safety of others as we travel across the commonwealth, Kentuckians always unite and show that Team Kentucky spirit.”

As the commonwealth together faced the COVID-19 global health pandemic, the Governor’s daily refrain of “We will get through this. We will get through this together,” reminded Kentuckians of the importance of working together to defeat a common adversary. Over time, the Team Kentucky brand has expanded and evolved to become a highly recognized symbol of Kentucky’s values. “Team Kentucky is a unifying message and seeing these new plates on the road will offer a daily reminder that despite our differences, we’re stronger together and we are each doing our part to build a better Kentucky,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. The plates will be available for purchase in every county clerk’s office starting Monday, Oct. 24. Fees for standard-issue plates remain $21 when it’s time to renew. Kentuckians who would like to purchase the new standard plate before they are due to renew will pay $3.

The new license plate designs will be offered on flat aluminum plates as part of the cabinet’s transition to more efficient digital printing in 2020.

With digital technology, standard and specialty license plates can be produced as needed rather than having to be mass-produced.

The new plates were designed and printed at no additional cost to the state. The two standard license plate options continue to include the option to have the words “In God We Trust” added to the plate. The four plate options are below:

Directions for Kentucky Motorists

If you would like a new Team Kentucky plate, please contact your county clerk starting Monday, Oct. 24 to confirm the plates are available in your county. Kentuckians who are due to renew will pay the standard $21 fee for the new plate design or pay $3 if they are outside their renewal period.

If you currently have a standard or vanity plate that you want to keep you do not have to take any action , you can keep your current plate. The new Team Kentucky plate is only a new option.

