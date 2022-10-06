Local mid-term elections are right around the corner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner, and county officials are preparing community members for what’s to come.

Bowling Green will offer voters eight different locations for voters to vote at with four different times and ways to do so.

Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk says, “This is when the community needs to make sure that they are everyone gets out to vote because like I said all of this does effect our local offices. Do your research on your candidate, do your research on the ballot, make sure you know that you’re getting the correct ballot.”

Mail in absentee votes have already begun and are running through October 25th .

In person absentee voting kicks off on October 26th and lasts through November 2nd.

Early voting begins the day after, on November 3rd, and ends November 5th.

Election Day lands on Tuesday, November 8th.

Yates says, “In Early voting we have five locations, which is Ephram White Park, Buchanan Park, Philmore Park, Living Hope Church and Sugar Maple Square. Then on election day we have eight locations which are those same locations and in addition to the new elementary school, Cumberland Trace, and the extension center off Russellville Road.”

Making an effort to go out and vote in your community is something that must be taken advantage of for your voice to be heard.

Yates says, “That’s your time to be heard and if you don’t get out and vote then you don’t have a lot \so that you can say that shouldn’t be or whatever I don’t like the way that is. This is your time to be heard.”

It is imperative to understand who is running for election or re-election, what they stand for and if those values align with those of your own, and this year, one that should especially catch the attention of voters.

One constitutional amendment up for a vote will be the decision to protect or ban abortion.

Yates says, “I mean there’s more interest obviously on both sides, so I think our turnout- we will have probably a larger turnout than usual.”

On the website, you will be able to find sample ballots to see exactly what your ballot will look like before you go in to vote, in hopes of preparing what and who you would like to vote for.

On the final page of the ballots, where the section of constitutional amendment voting lies, you will read two amendments that are up for vote.

Some Bowling Green residents have complained that these amendments are difficult to understand, therefore leaving confusion on which answer is the correct answer you hoped to vote for.

For the amendment regarding abortion rights, if you are in favor of abortion being restricted, you would vote yes, and if you are in favor of abortions being legal, you would vote no.

Yates says, “We actually put everything on our website that way you can go to that. You can get a sample ballot. You can request your absentee ballot. You can get all the voter information that you need.”

For more information on 2022′s midterm election voting, you can visit the county clerk’s website here.

