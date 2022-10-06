Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash

Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested(Submitted Photo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - One was arrested and one was injured after a wreck on South Main Street in Morgantown Wednesday night.

Allison Clark, 22, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the wreck around 11 p.m.

Allison Clark
Allison Clark(Butler County Jail)

Taylor said the vehicle rolled over and the passenger of the vehicle was ejected during the wreck.

The passenger was transported by Air Evac for medical treatment but his current condition is unknown as of Thursday morning, according to Taylor.

According to a Facebook post, further charges against Clark are pending.

Clark remains housed in the Butler County Jail as of Thursday morning.

