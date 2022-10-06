A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests

(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S. Faught of Glasgow Ky.(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Glasgow Wednesday that ended in three arrested on drug charges.

Police say 65-year-old Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf and 36-year-old Dianna Fattaruso was taking tags off store items before giving them to Rosemary.

Rosemary allegedly walked through the checkout without paying for the items.

Officers made contact with 42-year-old Wade Faught, the driver who had taken the two women to Walmart, and police say they found methamphetamine and a pipe in the vehicle.

Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton was arrested and charged with the following:

- Theft by unlawful taking or Disposition of Property – Shoplifting 1st degree

- Possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton was arrested and charged with the following:

- Theft by unlawful taking or Disposition of Property – Shoplifting 1st Degree

- Possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wade S. Faught of Glasgow was arrested and charged with the following:

- 1st Degree Possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

