Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts.

Emergency Disaster Services out of Kentucky is just one of the many crews on site, helping to house linemen and other crews. They say that based on the damage, they plan to be there for the coming months.

“We have over ten base camps set up all throughout the coast of Florida on the gulf side,” said Matt Daley, Emergency Disaster Services.

Right now, Emergency Disaster Services is set up in North Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and other hard-hit areas along the coast.

Daley says utility crews plan to have power restored to everyone they can reach by the close of business Friday. Nearly two million customers lost power in the storm

The devastation from the storm is still visible.

“So, you still see a lot of debris you see the effects of the storm surge which in some our areas were up to 18 feet,” Daley said. “Walmart parking lots are full of people living there currently.”

EDS went from one natural disaster to the next. In July, they responded to the deadly Eastern Kentucky floods.

“It’s sad, you know. The saving grace for us, I guess, is that we are so busy,” Daley said. “When you’re in that situation you don’t really have time to consider the other elements.”

Although the disaster may take a toll on the workers, Daley says they do see the brighter side of humanity.

“You see churches, schools, other institutions, jumping in to feed people. Same things that you saw in Eastern Kentucky,” Daley said. “I think when a natural disaster hits this country, there is just a natural reflex to jump in and try to help their fellow man because they know people who are affected and that’s heartwarming to see.”

