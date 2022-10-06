Temporary Closure of the Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will be closed starting Saturday, October 8, 2022, due to low water.

The ferry will remain closed until further notice.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website, www.nps.gov/maca, or Mammoth Cave Roads and Ferry on Twitter @MCNPRoadsFerry.

For general park information, please phone (270) 758-2180.

