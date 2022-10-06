A very warm Thursday ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! It’s a bit cool to start, but at least we’re warmer through this morning than we were yesterday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s through the morning.

Overall, we’re going to be very warm today! Temperatures top out in the low 80s later, which is certainly above our average for this time of year. This type of weather is definitely not here to stay. A cold front from the northeast will bring bitterly cold air through Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are still expected to be 10-15 degrees cooler for afternoon highs on Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. This leaves the concern up for frost, especially Saturday night since it will be a bit colder then. Make sure to bring in the pets and the potted plants for that time frame! We continue to stay dry through next week as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83. Low 51. Winds SW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 70. Low 39. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 67. Low 35. Winds N at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High Today: 93 (1941)

Record Low Today: 32 (1952)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.63″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-3.54″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

