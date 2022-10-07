BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mild start to the day this morning!

Cooler for today, then frost is possible tonight

The warmth we had Thursday is definitely not here to stay. A cold front from the northeast will bring bitterly cold air through Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are still expected to be 10-15 degrees cooler for afternoon highs on Friday. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. This leaves the concern up for frost, especially Saturday night since it will be a bit colder then. Make sure to bring in the pets and the potted plants for that time frame!

Heading into next week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, but our next decent shot does not show up until Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High 72. Low 39. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 64. Low 35. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Scattered AM frost. High 71. Low 42. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High Today: 93 (1941)

Record Low Today: 32 (1952)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 6:23 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.63″)

So Far This Year: 35.50″ (-3.54″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 4.8 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

