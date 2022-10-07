Duncan Hines family member reacts to Duncan Hines Days, exhibit in Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When people hear the name Duncan Hines, they probably think of those boxes of delicious cake mix in the grocery stores. Some even thought he was a fictional character like Betty Crocker or the Pillsbury Doughboy.

“He was a real person, unlike some other trademark icons that are marketed throughout America,” says Brett Björkman, Director of the Kentucky Museum.

The Bowling Green Native and WKU alum was revered in the community because of the many adventures in his days as a traveling salesman and in his culinary career in the 1920′s and 1930′s.

“A lot of people here in Bowling Green knew him, and he was very active in the community,” says Duncan Hines cousin - wait for it - Duncan Hines.

“Just from him being a salesman, and going around the United States. A lot of people here wanted to know, ‘Hey Duncan, tell us about going to Chicago, tell us about going to New York.’”

With the announcement of Duncan Hines Days returning to Bowling Green next summer, comes a lot of anticipation regarding the week-long festivities.

“As we are gearing up for Duncan Hines Days that is being reinvigorated next summer, I think this is going to be able to set up some context to people,” says Björkman.

“People can come here and get an idea that Duncan Hines was this real person. He had all of this influence in culinary and otherwise, throughout America.”

Duncan Hines’ cousin says his late-cousin’s lasting legacy is something that will help draw more people to the community of Bowling Green.

“I mean, I just think it is a great legacy. I think having somebody with a worldwide name, a known name, is great for the community,” says Hines.

“It brings people in, it brings interest to the community, and it gives you a great opportunity when you come here to learn something new.”

The Duncan Hines Days festivities will take place June 5th-11th, 2023, during National Restaurant Week.

