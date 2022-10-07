Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 is underway.

Fans returned to Keeneland Friday for the first day of the Fall Meet.

“People are just excited to get back out here and watch racing the leaves started changing colors early this year,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland. “It’s a spectacular view and we couldn’t have it any better.”

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.

“Just to make sure that our fans have an optimal race day experience. It really helps to be able to know how many fans are coming in each day so we can make sure that we’re staffed and ready to take care of our crowd,” said Heissenbuttel.

The Fall Meet runs through October 29, with races on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A number of fans at the track on Friday told us it’s their first time at Keeneland.

One gentleman even traveled from Pennsylvania. He says he’s watched Keeneland races from home for years, but he’s always wanted to come and experience the atmosphere in person.

Lena Kelley, who traveled from Texas, says not only is this her first time at Keeneland, it’s her first time at a horse race. She and her husband came all the way from Texas to experience the first day of the Fall Meet.

“I’m just an animal lover all the way around and I love to watch the horse races on TV and it’s just something to see live to come see live,” Kelley said.

While general admission tickets for the first Friday and Saturday are sold out, there are still some tickets available for most days.

