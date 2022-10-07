Fall Meet 2022 underway at Keeneland

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the...
This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 is underway.

MORE: Off to the races: Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 starts Friday

Fans returned to Keeneland Friday for the first day of the Fall Meet.

“People are just excited to get back out here and watch racing the leaves started changing colors early this year,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations at Keeneland. “It’s a spectacular view and we couldn’t have it any better.”

This year, attendance inside the track is capped at 20,000 people. However, tailgating on the hill will be open.

“Just to make sure that our fans have an optimal race day experience. It really helps to be able to know how many fans are coming in each day so we can make sure that we’re staffed and ready to take care of our crowd,” said Heissenbuttel.

The Fall Meet runs through October 29, with races on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

A number of fans at the track on Friday told us it’s their first time at Keeneland.

One gentleman even traveled from Pennsylvania. He says he’s watched Keeneland races from home for years, but he’s always wanted to come and experience the atmosphere in person.

Lena Kelley, who traveled from Texas, says not only is this her first time at Keeneland, it’s her first time at a horse race. She and her husband came all the way from Texas to experience the first day of the Fall Meet.

“I’m just an animal lover all the way around and I love to watch the horse races on TV and it’s just something to see live to come see live,” Kelley said.

While general admission tickets for the first Friday and Saturday are sold out, there are still some tickets available for most days.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
Fire claims home in Smiths Grove
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S....
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’

Latest News

The fire restriction is effective immediately Oct. 7, 2022
Mammoth Cave National Part issues fire restriction effective immediately
Road Construction
UPDATE: BGMU to enter next phase of U.S. 31-W bypass utility project
Antique Tractor Show
Antique Tractor & Engine Club hosting a show to support the Woodburn Cemetery on Oct. 8th
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Pink Out Sunday service happening October 16 at 3 PM
Pink Out Sunday service happening October 16 at 3 PM