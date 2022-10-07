Frost Likely This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front rolled through with nothing more than some clouds around Midday Friday, but it’s sending down some MUCH cooler air for our weekend!

It will be a cool, crisp Fall weekend! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with below-average temps both days. Overnight lows will fall to the 30s both Friday night and Saturday night. This leaves the concern up for frost, especially Saturday night with colder temps expected. Some areas could see lows around or even a bit below 32° Sunday morning! Be sure to protect any frost-sensitive plants before bedding down these next two nights.

Heading into next week, sunshine continues with another warming trend in store. Rain is becoming badly-needed, but our next decent shot does not show up until Wednesday night. Another cooldown comes our way at the end of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Patchy AM Frost. High 64. Low 35. Winds N at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. High 71. Low 42. Winds NE at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 47. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 93 (2007)

Record Low: 28 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 35.50″ (-3.77″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 /Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Mold Count: Low (4747 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 4.4 (Low - Ragweed)

