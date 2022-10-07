Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun.
She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later.
Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor.
They say the gun was recovered after a firearms related crime involving juveniles.
Police say they will continue to follow up on all leads related to firearms offenses.
