Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun.

She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later.

Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor.

They say the gun was recovered after a firearms related crime involving juveniles.

Police say they will continue to follow up on all leads related to firearms offenses.

