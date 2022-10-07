Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road sweeps over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday.

According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the home is a total loss.

Chief Kenneth Priddy says this fire sends a message to everyone in Warren County.

“They should not be burning outdoors until we get some more moisture,” says Priddy.

Barren County instituted a burn ban on Wednesday, but Warren County has not yet declared a burn ban.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Jameson, 31
Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money
Vehicle recovered from Green River.
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
Geneva Hicks
Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Shoplifting complaints leads to three arrests on drug charges in Glasgow
Shoplifting complaints leads to three arrests on drug charges in Glasgow
Field fire destroys Smiths Grove home
Field fire destroys Smiths Grove home
What can voters expect from the 2022 midterm elections?
What can voters expect from the 2022 midterm elections?
View from the Hill: WKU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
View from the Hill: WKU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month