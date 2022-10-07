Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road sweeps over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday.

According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the home is a total loss.

Chief Kenneth Priddy says this fire sends a message to everyone in Warren County.

“They should not be burning outdoors until we get some more moisture,” says Priddy.

Barren County instituted a burn ban on Wednesday, but Warren County has not yet declared a burn ban.

