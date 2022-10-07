Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Helen Canler

Serving the children of families for the past 48 years with Logan County Head Start, Helen...
Serving the children of families for the past 48 years with Logan County Head Start, Helen Canler has been an inspiration in the community for generations.(William Battle | WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Helen Canler has been a fixture of Logan County Head Start for the past 48 years. During that time, she has been a teacher, bus driver, cook, and mentor.

Her journey with Head Start began when she took her daughter there for kindergarten in 1974. She fell in love with the program enough to become a part of it.

“You just get up every day and come to work. Get up every day and come to work and the next thing you know it’s been 48 years,” Mrs. Canler said.

During that time, she has touched the lives of everyone she has interacted with. Stephanie Shields, Center Manager of Logan County Head Start says, “She has been a role model, an inspiration to all of the staff. You couldn’t ask for a kinder soul or more dedicated individual.”

Her dedication to the community’s children as a teacher was something she had always dreamed about growing up. Her journey with Head Start began when she put her daughter in classes. Mrs. Canler fell in love with the program and immediately started volunteering. She eventually became a staff member that has filled every role imaginable so that she could fill in for whatever need the facility had.

Helen’s influence has inspired some of the children she taught to become educators and Head Start teachers themselves.

Many of Logan County’s residents recognize Helen from their youth; greeting her in public with hugs and reminiscing about time they have spent together. Some of the children in her classes are the grandchildren of her original students.

She credits her love for the children for her longevity with the program. “Been here and done so much with them and love them so much that I just don’t want to leave them,” said Canler.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Jameson, 31
Hardin County woman accused of performing sexual acts on 7-year-old for money
A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Vehicle recovered from Green River.
Vehicle recovered from Green River, KSP investigating
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
Geneva Hicks
Beaver Dam woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Green River Ferry
Temporary Closure of the Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave
Duncan Hines Days returns.
Duncan Hines Days making 2023 comeback
Warren Water to host food truck event to support Feed the Need
Lost River Cave prepares for 11th annual scarecrow trail
Lost River Cave prepares for 11th annual scarecrow trail