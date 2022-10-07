Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender

FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines,...
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several Transgender Pride flags. A television reporter in Des Moines, Iowa, announced on air that she will now publicly identify as a transgender woman.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman.

Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air.

She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change.

She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S....
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
Fire claims home in Smiths Grove
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’

Latest News

A jury found Jalen Harvey (right) guilty of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Joseph...
Real estate agent killed during exchange of dirt bike sold online
Pink Out Sunday service happening October 16 at 3 PM
Pink Out Sunday service happening October 16 at 3 PM
The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead