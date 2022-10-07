Mammoth Cave National Part issues fire restriction effective immediately

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park has issued a burn restriction on all open fires effective Oct. 7.

Mammoth Cave National Park officials say this restriction applies to the use of campfires in the park’s three front country campgrounds and all back-country campsites and picnic areas.

Park officials stated the fire restriction corresponds with the recent burn ban order in Edmonson County and will be in place until the fire danger becomes less severe and fire weather conditions improve.

