New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24

New KY license plate
New KY license plate(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new standard license plate option is coming to Kentucky this month.

According to the release, the Team Kentucky design will feature the moto that became popular during the pandemic along with the bluegrass the state is known for.

The plates will be available for purchase at County Clerk’s offices starting October 24.

Fees for standard issue plates are $21.

