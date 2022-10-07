Portions of Ken Bale Boulevard, Middle Bridge Road to close for road project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Public Works Department crews will close Ken Bale Boulevard between Bryant Way and Middle Bridge Road starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 for construction.

Middle Bridge Road will also be closed between Pedigo Way and the entrance to Charter Senior Living.

The closure will provide time for crews to make progress on construction of the Ken Bale and Shive Lane Corridor Improvements project and is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 11.

Detours will be in place to route local traffic around the closed sections of roadway. Crews said that thru traffic is encouraged to use Scottsville Road and Lovers Lane.

The only access to and from Fruit of the Loom and Charter Senior Living will be from Fruit of the Loom Drive off Lovers Lane during these closures.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.