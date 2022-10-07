Two women accused of vandalizing, stealing gas from Ky. church vans

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are accused of stealing gasoline from church vans.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the crime happened on Monday and deputies say, once pictures of the crime were posted, they were able to quickly make arrests.

The two were arrested after a video was posted of them in a red truck in the parking lot of the Victory Baptist Church in Lily. Two vans were vandalized, with holes cut in their gas tanks.

Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are facing multiple charges including criminal mischief and a variety of drug charges from the paraphernalia they were found with. They were arrested on Old Whitley Road about 3 miles south of London.

Cope was released on an administration bond Friday afternoon. From jail, Scott says she was not at the church to steal anything and that Cope told her they had permission to be there.

“She told me that he said we could get gas. And she said she was dismounting the something from the something. Didn’t poke a hole in anything,” Scott told WKYT in an interview from the jail.

The pastor says one of the vans damaged involving in the incident was actually purchased after thieves stole another van, which prompted them to install video cameras. He says the vans are used twice a week in youth ministry. It’s not clear what it will take to fix them just yet.

Scott is also facing outstanding charges for not appearing in court on a bench warrant for shoplifting and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Ashley Cope and Natasha Scott are both facing several charges.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)

We’re still trying to get information on how much damage was done to the church vans and what it will take to fix them.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

