Warren County officials issue burn ban

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County officials have issued a burn ban until further notice.

Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the ban is due to excessive dryness and is county wide banning all open burning in all areas of the county.

The order includes the lighting of fireworks and burning of any material outdoors.

Buchanon added in the order that penalties are no less than $50 and no more than $500.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.