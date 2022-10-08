Annual “Hammer-In” celebrates metalworkers at Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum hosted a celebration of metal workers today on WKU’s campus, and allowed metal workers to show the public a glimpse into their everyday lives.

The annual, celebratory event called “Hammer-In” gives the community an opportunity to learn about the trade of metalworking and forging.

The celebration included forging demonstrations, aluminum pouring, tin-smithing demonstrations, and there were even food trucks for attendees.

David Custer, owner and operator of Fiery Furnace Forge Blacksmith, says that events like “Hammer-In” are a great way for metalworkers to show off their craft, but also teach people about the trade.

“It shows people that blacksmithing is not a dead art. There are people out there doing it in your own backyard,” says Custer.

“Events like this are important and mean a lot because it keeps us in the public eye, and people get to see what we do on a day-to-day basis. It is just cool to see. We take 2000 degree metal and make it like a plastic material we can move around. It is just cool to see.”

He also went on to say that events like “Hammer-In” are important for his business, especially being one so close to Southcentral Kentucky.

To learn more about future events at the Kentucky Museum, you can visit their website.

