BGPD preparing for annual Trunk or Treat event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department is preparing for their annual Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event is one that has numerous community partners volunteer for the event.

As of Friday, the event has 10 spots open to sign up to decorate a trunk.

Those who would like to donate items to the event without decorating a trunk can email amber.bowman@bgky.org.

