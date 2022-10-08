Football Friday Night, 10-7-22
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many schools in the region had bye weeks due to Fall Break, Week 8 was still action-packed for those hitting the gridiron. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina join forces one last time to showcase the best of the best in high school football and recap Ana’s legacy on FFN.
Final
Logan County 35
Madisonville-North Hopkins 18
Final
South Warren 27
McCracken County 13
Final
Owensboro Catholic 35
Butler County 12
