Football Friday Night, 10-7-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many schools in the region had bye weeks due to Fall Break, Week 8 was still action-packed for those hitting the gridiron. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina join forces one last time to showcase the best of the best in high school football and recap Ana’s legacy on FFN.

FFN Week 8: Logan County slides past Madisonville-North Hopkins

Final

Logan County 35

Madisonville-North Hopkins 18

FFN Week 8: Spartans win on the road against McCracken County

Final

South Warren 27

McCracken County 13

FFN Week 8: Owensboro Catholic hands Butler County second loss on the season

Final

Owensboro Catholic 35

Butler County 12

Ana says Goodbye to FFN and WBKO

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Scott Waste-Warren County contract causes a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents, but...
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
Morgantown wreck injures one, one arrested
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
(L-R) Rosemary Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., Dianna M. Fattaruso of Edmonton, Ky., and Wade S....
A shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart leads to 3 drug arrests
Fire claims home in Smiths Grove
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’

Latest News

Ana says Goodbye to FFN and WBKO
Ana says Goodbye to FFN and WBKO
FFN Week 8: Spartans win on the road against McCracken County
FFN Week 8: Spartans win on the road against McCracken County
FFN Week 8: Logan County slides past Madisonville-North Hopkins
FFN Week 8: Logan County slides past Madisonville-North Hopkins
FFN Week 8: Owensboro Catholic hands Butler County second loss on the season
FFN Week 8: Owensboro Catholic hands Butler County second loss on the season