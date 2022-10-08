McClanahan ties for eighth in 2022 KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA Girls’ Golf State Tournament wrapped up with the final round on Saturday.

The 4th Region was well-represented by 11 total players out of Bowling Green, South Warren, and Logan County High School.

With an impressive top-10 finish, South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan ranked at the top of the pack. She tied for eighth, shooting 153 over both days and finishing nine over par. McClanahan says, “It feels amazing. I’ve had so much support from my family and friends and coaches and instructors. It’s just really cool. I’ve worked so hard to get here and just to be able to do what I did today, it’s just amazing. Last year I didn’t do very good, but this year did a lot better and I didn’t overthink my swing and just do too much. There’s a lot of good girls in this tournament and to play so high and this young and I still have a couple of years and I’m hoping I can come back and do even better.”

Ainslee Cruce, also of South Warren, finished 19-over placing 23rd.

Abby Grace Forbes of Logan County tied for 40th at 27-over.

Hallie Simpson and Jenna Harston, both of Bowling Green, tied for 56th at 35-over. Also of Bowling Green, Caroline Childers finished 41-over and tied for 69th. Macy Meisel placed 75th at 43-over, and Mary Douglas Childers tied for 76th shooting 46 over par.

Rounding out the girls for South Warren, Elsie Espinola tied for 76th with Childers. Stella Forney finished 84th with a 63 over par, and Jenna Reneau shot 85-over to finish 88th.

For the overall team scores, South Warren finished sixth and Bowling Green finished eighth.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.