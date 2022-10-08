National Corvette Museum hosts Bowling GreenCon 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is home to the rich history of the Corvette, but today it is home to Bowling Green Con 2022.

The annual comic convention is held every October, showcasing the latest pop culture has to offer.

From comic books, to video games, to cosplaying as well-known pop culture icons, Bowling GreenCon brings fans of all backgrounds together.

“There are younger folks, older folks. There are people from all types of areas, locations, backgrounds, and personalities,” says James Cook, founder of the Ghostbusters of Kentucky.

“It is great that we can all come together, regardless of your personal situation, and enjoy a community environment like this where we are all equal, we all have a good time. We all respect one another. It is great.”

Robert Buehl, who has been cosplaying for 11 years now, says the greatest part about conventions like these isn’t dressing up as Colonel Sanders, but the fact that he gets to share these moments with his family.

“We started out having two generations going as cosplayers, and as my granddaughter got older, we had three generations,” says Buehl, who also cosplays as characters from Harry Potter with his granddaughter.

“Now I have upwards of three granddaughters, my son, and my daughter-in-law with me. Sometimes I have my two sons, so it is a family thing.”

Buehl also mentions how he really enjoys seeing the artists behind the costumes that cosplayers wear saying it takes skill and effort.

“I really enjoy seeing the other costumes because some of these young people really put a lot of time and effort into it. It is really fun to see.”

Whether you like comic books, art, movies, video games, anything pop culture related, there is surely something here for everyone of all ages and backgrounds.

For more information on the next Bowling GreenCon, you can visit their website.

