Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon.

Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident.

The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, when it flipped onto its side after the tire blew out.

His wife, Jackie Young says the organization feeds about 200 people every Tuesday and Friday, but they have been struggling to get food donations.

This morning, Michael Young and his son set off to Ohio to pick up yogurt to deliver to churches around the state, but they never made it to the warehouse.

“My son called me crying upside down in the truck. He said dad’s bleeding really bad on his arm, and I don’t know how to stop it,” Jackie said.

When the truck flipped over, it took up three lanes of the highway, and cases of yogurt spilled all over the road.

Michael and his son were transported to UK hospital with minor injuries, and they are already recovering.

“I’m just so thankful for what god does,” Michael said.

Michael was discharged from the hospital, after hours of tests and scans. Right now, they are waiting for their son to be discharged.

Michael said, no one was near them, and no one else was hurt, for a reason.

“So we went and we got there, and they were late,” Michael said. “Like I said to protect the people on the highway, so I’m just so thankful that god does what he does.”

They said they only had two trucks to deliver food and supplies, but now they’re down to one.

“I mean we won’t stop. But this was a step back. That yogurt could’ve fed a lot of people, but the next load will come,” Jackie said.

As they look ahead into the future, they say they’re just grateful to be ok.

Michael said, “The truck pretty much is dead, but we’re alive and I’m just so thankful.”

They set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new truck.

