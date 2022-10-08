Registration open for upcoming Bowling Green Veterans Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Veterans Parade in Bowling Green is less than a month away.

City officials said the event will be held in downtown Bowling Green Nov. 5 rain or shine beginning at 10 a.m.

Anyone wanting to participate can visit here to register. Registration is open until Oct. 21 and is free.

The parade will begin and end near Circus Square Park traveling up College Street, turning left onto 10th Avenue, left onto State Street and ending at 6th and State Street.

For more information, call 270-393-3549.

