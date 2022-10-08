What to do to get in the fall-time spirit in Bowling Green...

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When Bowling *green* leaves begin to turn orange, red and yellow, the town follows suit by bringing back all the fun fall-time activities for the public.

Whether it’s riding on the hayride, visiting the pumpkin patch, exploring the scare crow trail, making your way through the corn maze, or drinking fresh apple cider-Bowling Green has it all to offer.

Jackson’s Orchard, Lost River Cave and Chaney’s Dairy Barn are a few must-see Bowling Green attractions to visit this fall season.

Jonathan Price, Co-owner of Jackson’s Orchard says, “Maybe a hayride isn’t your thing, maybe pumpkins aren’t your thing, but a barn-store full of apples, preserves, fresh apple cider, popcorn and pumpkin bread... there’s something for everybody.”

The Orchard encourages those who don’t know much about them to come out and give it a try during the best season of the year.

And for those who are not yet stocked up on pumpkins have the chance to pick and get what they need- given that Halloween is right around the corner.

Speaking of Halloween, Lost River Cave is full of “spookiness” thanks to their up-and-running “Scare Crow Trail”

Kate Holmes, Lost River Cave’s Annual Giving Manager says, “Anytime you want to get out, you can come walk the trails. Now’s a great time with the Scare Crow Trail, but like you said, there’s boat tours, there’s play-scapes. It’s just nature-getting out and making those connections, which is what we really want to do here.”

Just as Jackson’s Orchard and Lost River Cave are in the fall spirit, so is Chaney’s dairy barn.

This fall they have a corn maze set up and the chance for self-guided tours of the farm.

Amidst this cool, fall weather, it is the perfect time to get out with your family and see what all Bowling Green’s fall time experience has to offer.

You can learn more about Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Lost River Cave and Jackson’s Orchard by visiting their Facebook page.

