BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane.
Well, so did we, along with many others.
Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a call about the field fire off Campbell Lane at 11:14am.
Six units were on the scene for approximately three hours., using somewhere between seven to ten-thousand gallons of water
Our chief meteorologist, Shane Hollinde, along with the captain of the fire department agreed that there seemed to be strong whirlwinds of a fire tornado (or firenado) within the field fire.
As to why and how this fire began... BGFD says it is still under investigation.
