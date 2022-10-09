BGFD responds to a field fire off Campbell Lane with potential fire-nado

Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
Firefighters fought off a potential "firenado" off Campbell Lane in Bowling Green today.
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, if you were driving through Bowling Green around noon, you may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from somewhere off of Campbell Lane.

Well, so did we, along with many others.

Captain of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Phillip Tarrance, says they received a call about the field fire off Campbell Lane at 11:14am.

Six units were on the scene for approximately three hours., using somewhere between seven to ten-thousand gallons of water

Our chief meteorologist, Shane Hollinde, along with the captain of the fire department agreed that there seemed to be strong whirlwinds of a fire tornado (or firenado) within the field fire.

As to why and how this fire began... BGFD says it is still under investigation.

